Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.