Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 231,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

