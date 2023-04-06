Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 7.5%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. 1,845,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,884,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

