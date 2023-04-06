Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 893,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.