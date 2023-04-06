Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 412.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $49,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

