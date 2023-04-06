Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $110,271.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Verint Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 506,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,533,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
