Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 143,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $40.35.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

