VeChain Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $48.35 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain's total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

