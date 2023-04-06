Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 30,263,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 94,197,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

