Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

