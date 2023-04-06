Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 483,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

