Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,213,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,241 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $49.05.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.