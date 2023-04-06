Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.97. 917,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,735. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $414.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

