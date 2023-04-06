Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.91. 184,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,842. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.