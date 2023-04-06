Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.05. 192,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,312. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

