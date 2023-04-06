Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.94. 281,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,954. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

