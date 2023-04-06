Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,443,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 720,738 shares.The stock last traded at $77.78 and had previously closed at $77.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

