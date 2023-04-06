Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $45,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 98,562 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,577. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

