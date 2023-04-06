Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 2,678,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889,847. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

