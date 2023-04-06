Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lowered by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $135.70. 101,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

