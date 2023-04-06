Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 360,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

