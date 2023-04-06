VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.20% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 304,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,417. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

