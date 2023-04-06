Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.80

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Rating) (NYSE:VRX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.80 and traded as high as C$32.19. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International shares last traded at C$30.80, with a volume of 1,232,408 shares trading hands.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.80.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
Further Reading
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.