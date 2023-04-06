USDX [Kava] Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.61 million and approximately $620,941.31 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,123.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.00451588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00130861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82843297 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $656,072.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

