United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.86, for a total value of $2,142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,700 shares of company stock valued at $53,572,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

