United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

