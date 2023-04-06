United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.
UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE UNFI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods
In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
