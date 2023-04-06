United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$101.00 and last traded at C$101.00. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.64.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
