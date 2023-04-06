United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 34,686 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,686 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

GLD stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.84. 2,666,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,128. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $188.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.