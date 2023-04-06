United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 11,714 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AIG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 720,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

