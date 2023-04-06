United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ecolab by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 131,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

