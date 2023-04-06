United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 695.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.09. 140,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.