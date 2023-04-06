United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,385,523. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

