United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 525,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,027. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

