United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 2,322 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $54,630,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 471,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,009. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $163.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

