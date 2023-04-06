United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.01. 862,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

