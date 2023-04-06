UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.39. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UniFirst by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

