Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Price Performance

UMPQ stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.