UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Cut to $73.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

UMB Financial stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $99.19.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

