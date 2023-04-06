Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.32 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $89.32 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,037.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00449480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00130673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002949 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28183452 USD and is up 13.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $8,735,425.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.