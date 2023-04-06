U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Up 2.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.89. 1,741,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,758,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

