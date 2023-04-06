Tufton Capital Management Sells 21,499 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Stock Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 2,195,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,438,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

