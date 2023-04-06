Tufton Capital Management Invests $202,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $338.26. 2,234,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $301.71. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

