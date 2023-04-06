Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

