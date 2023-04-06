Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.77. 474,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

