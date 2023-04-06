Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.35. 949,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

