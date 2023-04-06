Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NSC stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.01. The stock had a trading volume of 873,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,919. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.