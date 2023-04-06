Tufton Capital Management Acquires 18,445 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,659,110. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

