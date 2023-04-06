Trustees of Princeton University Buys 16,753 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Trustees of Princeton University boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 41.1% of Trustees of Princeton University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustees of Princeton University’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $721.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $772.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $731.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

