Truist Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 7,989 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 293,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 8,042,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

