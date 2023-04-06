Truist Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,304 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 7,989 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 293,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 8,042,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

