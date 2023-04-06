Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Trading Up 2.4%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 977,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,130,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

